ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A mother is asking for someone to come forward with information about an August shooting after a football game that left her young son paralyzed.
The shooting happened after a game at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta on August 16. Isaiah Payton, 12, was paralyzed as a result and a 15 year-old was also struck by gunfire.
A woman who lives near Claire Drive and Olive Street told CBS46 she heard arguing moments before the gunshots.
"I wasn't surprised, you're talking about 250 kids on one street, rival schools or kids that didn't like one another," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.
She said the kids came from the Mays versus Carver game at Lakewood Stadium.
The crowd then moved to Olive street, an argument started, then two boys were shot. Payton, according to his mother, will never walk again.
"He's frustrated. It's hard for a mother to watch, you know. There ain't nothing you can do about it. That's been the hardest thing," said Payton's mother, Allison Woods.
Woods says she had to quit her job to take care of Isaiah and she's currently trying to find a new place to live that is handicap accessible.
A $10,000 reward is now being issued in the case for anyone with information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-404-577-8477.
