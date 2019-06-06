ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion.
ACCPD responded to a call about the incident around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 5.
The victim told officers an armed black man forcefully entered into the victim’s apartment and demanded cash.
Once the invasion was over the suspect fled the scene; he was last seen wearing a red shirt and black bandanna.
Police described the suspect as a man in his early twenties with no facial hair.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Please contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.
This case is under investigation; stay with CBS46 News for any updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.