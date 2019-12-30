NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The U.S. Marshals have elevated a fugitive wanted for a November double murder in Gwinnett County to a major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
Officers responded to a person shot call at a townhome on Beaver Springs Lane around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police found two men who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. Medical examiners pronounced both victims’ dead on the scene. The two men were identified as 55-year-old Derrick Dennis and 30-year-old Josh Dennis, both of Norcross.
Police are looking for 30-year-old Karlton Sirmons, who police say is considered armed and dangerous. Sirmons' current whereabouts are unknown. Police believe he is driving a black 2016 four-door Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia tag JUJU5.
Sirmons is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses.
