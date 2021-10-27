ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are asking for help locating and identifying witnesses or suspects in the mid-October shooting death of 25-year-old Kamafi Lowe.
It happened at around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 19 along Atwood Street SW. Lowe was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Little detail is available surrounding the incident, but police ask anyone with information to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
