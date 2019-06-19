ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman has been reunited with her French bulldog, Rex, who was stolen from her vehicle on Sunday.
The dog’s owner left him in her car with the windows down when she stopped at a Publix grocery store in the 2900 block of Peachtree Road.
Police say 3 or 4 men driving a white Dodge Charger took the dog and fled.
A man, who said he recognized the dog from the news, found him abandoned at Washington Park on Tuesday and got in touch with the owner.
