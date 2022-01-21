ATLANTA (CBS46) – A popular east Atlanta coffee shop was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday.
Hodgepodge Coffee is well-known for giving back to the community, regularly supplying food to people in need. However, employees who work there say it was only a matter of time before their lives were put in harm’s way.
The owner of the coffee shop told CBS46 News that an unknown man entered the Reynoldstown shop around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20. The suspected robber allegedly stole a couple of hundred dollars from the register and made off with an employee’s belongings before getting away in her car.
Hodgepodge employees say this location has been problematic since it opened.
they feel their safety is at risk. Oftentimes, it's just one employee working here alone they told CBS4646 news.
Business owners are calling on city leadership to increase security efforts, to add police presence, and tighten up on liquor licenses in the area to reduce dangerous situations.
“There’s only so much we can do. That’s another level of frustration we are constantly seeing what’s going on and trying to make adjustments but there are huge issues far beyond us as a small biz on the corner that we just don’t have control over,” said Krystle Rodriguez.
The coffee shop will be closed until Monday as employees recover from the scary situation. reporting from Atlanta.
