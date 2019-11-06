FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Singer and producer Kevin McCall was arrested on Tuesday for live-streaming inside the Fulton County courthouse ahead of child custody proceedings.
The 34-year-old shares a daughter with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille.
“I’m coming to get mines,” he said into the camera. “You going to have to get her to me. Marley your daddy finna get you baby...love you.”
The problem is that recording of any kind is not allowed inside of the courthouse without permission.
“You can’t record in this building,” a deputy can be heard saying.
Deputies said McCall refused to comply, then got into an altercation with them, tumbling down an escalator and breaking one of the deputy's eye-glasses.
McCall is charged with criminal damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and simple assault.
“From recent training that we’ve had, I have a concern with one of the warrants,” a judge said Wednesday morning during McCall’s first appearance.
After his arrest, McCall’s bond was set at $9,500. He couldn’t pay and spent the night in jail. On Wednesday, a public defender represented him in court.
A judge increased his bond by $2,000 for saying he was a gang member on his live stream.
“What does concern me is the terroristic threat misdemeanor charge,” she said. “That clearly is something that we are looking at closely in Georgia, regarding gang membership.”
McCall’s next court date will be November 20th.
