ATLANTA (CBS46) — An iconic metro Atlanta bakery is saying goodbye to one of its locations after more than 60 years in business.
Rhodes Bakery, located on Cheshire Bridge Road, will close its doors for good on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m.
The family-owned and operated business says it will keep its Roswell location open, which is located on 880 Holcomb Bridge Road.
