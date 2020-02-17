DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—The DeKalb County School District would like to invite the public to the ribbon-cutting for its newest elementary school.
School board and community leaders will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting for Austin Elementary School.
The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10 a .m. at 5322 Roberts Drive in Dunwoody.
According to a press released from the school district, the 900- seat school was built to help ease overcrowding in the growing school district.
The district purchased the land from the city of Dunwoody.
