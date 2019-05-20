ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Legendary former professional wrestler Ric Flair is reportedly in recovery after surgery that his wife said was a success, according to People Magazine.
CBS46's Adam Murphy received this update from Flair's wife Wendy Barlow, "Out of Surgery and feeling Blessed! Amen.”
Barlow told People Magazine, “Doctors said the procedure was a success! Thank you to everyone for all your prayers and support during this difficult time."
Flair has been in the hospital since last Thursday when he was taken in due to health complications that delayed a scheduled procedure.
