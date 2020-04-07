ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some Atlanta commuters say changes made by MARTA to protect drivers' health are putting passengers in jeopardy.
A photo showing riders smashed together on a MARTA bus is causing outrage among riders.
“I was a little bit freaked out, like it was a health hazard,” Oluwashjun Akinduro explained
Marta officials explain it was caused by changes intended to keep drivers from coming into contact with passengers.
Over in Nashville, routes for WeGo buses have been reduced pus supplemental services have been added to help downtown Nashvile commuters. Unlike Atlanta, bus fares are still be collected. CEO Steve Bland says that is because the company does not want to encourage riding.
Up in the Washington Metropolitan area. Metro buses have reduced hours of operations, cut down on routes, and have passengers entering from the back of the bus to reduce employee exposure. Those are some of the same steps MARTA has taken in Atlanta.
Those protocals, some riders say, have caused uncomfortable congestion and creates the opportunity for exposure. "People were definitely freaked out, you know, trying to avoid contact with everybody," said Akinduro.
CBS46 reached out to union reps for MARTA employees and have not yet heard back.
Would you ride this #MARTA bus during #coronavirus outbreak? Coming up at 5pm on @cbs46: riders question if rules meant to improve driver safety are now causing health concerns for riders? Plus how public transportation changes in #Atlanta compare to other cities. pic.twitter.com/uL0wlvlVFJ— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) April 7, 2020
