ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crime alert for MARTA riders after a woman was carjacked near a station in northwest Atlanta over the weekend.
A woman told CBS46 News that she parked her vehicle and was getting out when two men jumped in, threw her out and took off with the car.
The woman says she's now more aware of her surroundings wherever she goes.
"If I pull in a parking lot, my head is constantly on a swivel," the woman, who didn't want to be identified, told CBS46 News.
Police eventually found the car in College Park with blood on the seats.
MARTA Police have surveillance video of the crime and are using it to try and identify the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.