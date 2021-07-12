ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the men who reportedly carjacked a rideshare driver early Monday in Buckhead.
The alleged carjacking happened near the 3800 block of Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, a rideshare driver was in the area picking up a customer. Moments later, two men jumped out of the woods and carjacked the driver. At least one man had a gun, police said.
There were no injuries reported.
Several million-dollar homes in the area are surrounded by bushes and trees.
A rideshare driver carjacked while picking up a passenger in Northwest Atlanta. Police are still searching for the car and the suspects. I’ll have more details on @cbs46 #WakeUpATL— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) July 12, 2021
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
