ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the men who reportedly carjacked a rideshare driver early Monday in Buckhead.

The alleged carjacking happened near the 3800 block of Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, a rideshare driver was in the area picking up a customer. Moments later, two men jumped out of the woods and carjacked the driver. At least one man had a gun, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Several million-dollar homes in the area are surrounded by bushes and trees.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

