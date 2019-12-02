ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Maps on social media from rideshare drivers are making the rounds with areas considered "no-go-zones" crossed out or highlighted in red.
"Those are the really bad areas, nah I don't know man, I don't know if I'd go there," said one rideshare driver.
Most of the areas crossed out are south of the city with drivers online commenting about "staying out of the hood," and "If you want to live long it's 100 percent correct."
"Try to stay away from the south side, you want to stay on the north side," said the driver.
"Really so that's a known thing with drivers?" asked reporter Jamie Kennedy.
"Yeah that's a known thing you want to stay on the North side."
Though the maps have gained attraction on social media, the sentiment is not shared by drivers across the board.
"I pick up anywhere," said a driver who drives for both Uber and Lyft.
"Anybody should be picked up anywhere," said a driver who lives in South Atlanta.
While many say stay away from the South, some say the North is also a "no-go-zone".
"I go all the way out to Smyrna and that's a question for me because I'm an African-American," said a driver who lives in Clayton County.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted Lyft, who in a statement said, "Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community, and our mission is ensuring people who need rides most are able to get them... refusing passengers based on location is a violation of our terms of service."
An Uber spokesman echoed similar sentiments, "Uber is proud to serve all Atlanta neighborhoods and discrimination of any form is prohibited by our Community Guidelines."
Lyft said any form of discrimination can and does lead to a ban from the Lyft platform. Drivers are also held accountable to a cancellation rate. Excessive cancellations or a low ride acceptance rate could lead to suspensions or bans from the Lyft platform.
For Uber drivers in Atlanta, they cannot see a trip’s destination until they begin the trip to help prevent discrimination.
