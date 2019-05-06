ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Rideshare drivers are preparing to strike ahead of Uber going public. The drivers said they want better pay.
“It's fair,” said one driver who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Keith. “It's our car. It's our maintenance. It's our gas. It's our time," he said. “We should know what our fair is going to be before we pick up the clients. It shouldn't be like a box of chocolates,” Keith went on.
Uber and Lyft drivers across the country have a list of demands. They are requesting one-on-one meetings with Uber and Lyft executives. The drivers don't want Uber or Lyft to take more than 10 percent commission off their rides. They also want hourly minimum pay, and to have a gas surcharge factored into the fare. The drivers also want the platforms to show drivers the fare they will make before accepting a trip.
“If we can take the time to be out here to do that then we should be compensated,” said Shekiara Henry. "It's one day. It will be inconvenienced for that day, but we've got to make a stand,” she added.
In Atlanta, drivers plan to strike for 12 hours, from noon to midnight. Other cities like LA and New York plan to strike for 24-hours.
The strike is being organized by the group “Rideshare Drivers United." The strike is prompted by Uber’s projected profits from going public on the stock market and the belief that drivers should be paid more in response.
While Lyft has already gone public, some of its drivers are unhappy with the new rate cuts in Atlanta. Drivers are being urged to turn off their apps at midnight Wednesday.
“The impact would be disruptive if you're flying in here to Atlanta and you can't get an Uber,” said Uber rider Mike Booth. He added that people will probably have to rely on taxi cabs.
But not every rideshare driver is willing to participate.
Kreslyn Hawkins has driven for Lyft for more than two-and-a-half years. While she is unhappy with her pay, she said she will not be going on strike on Wednesday.
“I'm going to make all that money,” Hawkins said. “They can strike, but I'm not. I know people are going to need a ride, so I will be there to give it to them,” she added.
CBS46 reached out to Lyft and Uber for comment on the upcoming strike and demands.
A Lyft spokesperson said:
"Lyft drivers’ hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, and they have earned more than $10 billion on the Lyft platform. Over 75 percent drive less than 10 hours a week to supplement their existing jobs. On average, Lyft drivers earn over $20 per hour. We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we’re constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community."
A spokesperson for Uber wrote:
“Drivers are at the heart of our service─we can’t succeed without them─and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road. Whether it’s more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we’ll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers.”
There will be a solidarity rally Wednesday at noon in Atlanta outside Uber’s Greenlight Hub in Chamblee. There will be a press conference at 1 pm, and there will be another rally at 5 pm at the Lyft hub in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.