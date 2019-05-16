Fans are crying foul at Suntrust Park over the frustration of getting an Uber or Lyft home from a Braves game or special event at The Battery Atlanta.
Over and over, we watched as fans waited for almost an hour, got into the wrong car and wandered into the streets and oncoming traffic looking for their drivers. We were also there as a woman was Airdropped porn on her phone while waiting for her Uber.
What we didn’t see - security patrols along the sidewalk where riders gather. This was the case on three different game nights and even after the Braves assured us they would get someone out there.
All this is not just frustrating, but also potentially dangerous.
I jumped into this story after coming to a Braves game a few weeks ago. I too had to wait almost 45 minutes for my Uber and in the process was groped while waiting on that same rideshare sidewalk. It made us ask, “What else is going on?”
We took all of these complaints to the Braves, who told us, they didn’t know any of this was even happening. And we quickly learned why.
The rideshare pickup area on Windy Ridge Parkway is technically not on The Battery, rather it's Cobb County property. While the Braves oversee everything inside The Battery, Cobb Police work the rideshare area. Neither has any control over Uber and Lyft operations.
We reached out to Cobb Police and Uber, the Braves' rideshare partner, for comment on these fan complaints. We are still waiting to hear back.
The Braves continued to follow-up with CBS46, noting they take these concerns seriously. They have also promised to work more closely with Cobb Police and Uber to find solutions to make the rideshare experience better.
We will continue to press the Braves, Cobb Police and Uber for answers on how to improve safety for all fans and patrons.
If you have experienced an issue or concern while waiting for a rideshare at The Battery Atlanta, feel free to comment below. You can also contact the Braves at guestservices@braves.com or 404-614-2300.
