CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – A homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera captured a funny moment involving a neighborhood pig.
The video shows a pig wandering the neighborhood stop to scratch its belly on the homeowner’s porch.
The pig then walks away and goes back to wandering the neighborhood.
The video was recorded near the cross streets of Montauk Point and Fall River Dr.
