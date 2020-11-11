Thousands of Ring video doorbells have hit the recall list. The company alerted the public that the battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.
Ring has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. The firm has received eight reports of minor burns.
The recall went into effect November 10. About 350,000 of the video doorbells sold have been recalled. Around 8,700 were sold in Canada. The recall was posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall number is 21-028.
This recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras. It was sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com between June 2020 through October 2020 for approximately $100.
Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions. Consumers can check if their video doorbell is part of this recall through Ring’s website or app, click on Help then on Installation Services for more information. Consumers can also call Ring at 800-656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT, seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.