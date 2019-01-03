Atlanta, GA (CBS46) President Donald Trump says the government shutdown will last for, in his words, “as long as it takes.”
That's not good news for federal employees in Atlanta, especially those who have to work without getting paid.
TSA employees are working without a paycheck , MLK Jr. National Historical Park is closed and one expert says impacts could soon reach your doorstep.
CBS46 sat down with economist Tom Smith to help make sense of the almost two week partial government shutdown.
Most importantly, what it means for American families and what's next.
“I anticipate that if a deal is not made in the next couple of days, we're going to start seeing the markets tumble,” said Smith. “We're going to start seeing people freak out.”
Smith says that mentality can change behaviors and potentially cause a recession.
“You start behaving in a way that might impact the economy so let’s put off on buying that new refrigerator, new television, new car. These kinds of small transactions can impact the economy in a much larger way,” continued Smith.
Here's his advice. Smith recommends government employees should take action before their credit is damaged.
“Talk to anybody you owe money to and tell them what your situation is,” said Smith.
As for everyone else? patience is really a virtue.
We also wanted to know how the CDC will be impacted or if there are any health risks, especially since Georgia has been named one of the sickest states with the flu.
A spokesperson with the agency says the CDC is funded through 2019. That includes any work related to bacteria outbreaks or the flu.
