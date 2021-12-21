ATLANTA (CBS46) — The new surge in positive COVID-19 cases are affecting local businesses. Restaurants all over Georgia began posting on social media about closures over the weekend after some of their staff tested positive.
The latest voluntary closures are hitting the restaurant industry hard as the Paycheck Protection Program ended in May. Restaurants and workers are losing their income with every day that passes.
"We've been closed for two days of service," said Paul Calvert, partner of Ticonderoga Club in Atlanta. "This seems to be tearing through Atlanta like a wildfire. I know of many many restaurants that closed suddenly."
Ticonderoga Club is one of many spots in the city where restaurant staff members tested positive for the coronavirus amid the Omicron variant surge in cases. It forced them to close their doors for a few days, as other staff were tested.
"It's a difficult time of year to make that decision because this is one of the most profitable times of the year for a restaurant," said Karen Bremer, president of Georgia Restaurant Association. "Many of these restaurants are running short-staffed. So if you have an outbreak, you want to contain it as quickly as possible."
Now going on more than 20 months since the pandemic began, many are reflecting on the months that have passed.
"It feels like deja vu all over again as they say," said Owen Bouton, partner at Field Day and Everyday Market.
Field Day and Everyday Market in Old Fourth Ward also had staff members test positive for the virus.
"We had a good fall, we were thinking things were turning in the right direction, and then sort of be sideswiped for this new variant," said Bouton.
They plan on doing a deep clean of the restaurant and will likely not open up again until after Christmas.
"We're staying positive and still trying to provide that hospitality and good food, and great cocktails," said Bouton.
"The pandemic has never ended for us, there have been moments of reprieve, but it never has really ended," said Calvert.
The recommendation is that if you are able to buy and give any restaurant gift cards for the holidays, it would help some of these businesses during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
