HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Locust Grove parents were stunned to learn that the entire Locust Grove Middle School will now be learning virtually due to surging COVID cases, and the number of people in quarantine.
“I’m definitely surprised at how many COVID cases we’ve had,” said Lori Leavell, a Locust Grove parent.
The middle school does enforce a mask policy, and parents have commended the school’s safety decision, but say there are still difficulties with going mobile.
“My middle schooler does OK with virtual but it is still not ideal. People have to take off work and make sure the kids are signing in. I am aware that a lot of our teachers are quarantined, so I know that this has a lot to do with short staffing,” Leavell said.
Fulton County Schools also making the decision for the 5th grade students at Lake Windward Elementary to move to virtual learning until at least Sept. 3 due to COVID cases.
Gwinnett County, last week, announced a pilot program of voluntary COVID testing at two schools.
On Tuesday, Cobb County Schools sent parents a survey inquiring about interest in a similar program.
“I was shocked to see the message. I feel like Cobb County has done everything they can to stand in the way and to prevent safe schools,” said Amanda Flaks, a Cobb County parent.
The Cobb County school board has come under fire from parents over their decision to make masks in schools optional.
The district said the testing could help reduce the amount of time students are not in a face-to-face classroom and would be partnering with state and local health officials to conduct the testing.
Parents tell CBS46 they are glad state and local officials would be assisting and have access to the data.
“I’m not confident [Cobb County Schools] will use that data appropriately, even with in-school testing. However, I am in support of them starting to test because there is a possibility that the health department, or another agency, can assist and use it appropriately,” Flaks said.
