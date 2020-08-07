RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Riverdale Police are searching for a suspect who hospitalized a pedestrian Friday morning.
Investigators say the victim was walking on a sidewalk along Highway 138 when a driver, who appeared to have lost control of their vehicle, swerved into him from behind.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and proceeded to keep going, police told CBS46 News.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
