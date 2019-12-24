CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46)—Motorist on a Chamblee-Dunwoody road are advised to take an alternate route due to several flooded street.
Overnight on Tuesday, authorities blocked off traffic on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, between American Industrial Way and New Peachtree Road.
The intersection was monitored by two Chamblee Police Department units.
There is no word on how long the intersection will be closed.
