SNELLIVILLE GA (CBS46) Some Gwinnett County residents, including a veteran, will soon lose a portion of their property to a road improvement project.
The project's goal is to divert traffic off Highway 78, but many in the community question its viability.
“Every one of my buildings will be gone ... exception of that red one right there,” said veteran Donald Hale. Hale says the road expansion project aimed at diverting traffic will also take a large chunk of his land. “It’s not right for business owners to come in and say well it’s going to benefit us and I have to change my life” added Hale.
The Hewatt Parkwood and Britt road expansion was proposed by the Evermore Community Improvement District, it will expand and extend the service road for several blocks while running parallel to HWY 78.
“This stretch of Highway 78 traffic flows very well on it because on the south side we have a cemetery and on the Northside we have just a few shops that don’t draw a lot of traffic," said resident David Keller.
Evermore CID officials disagree, saying traffic is one of the biggest concerns in Gwinnett County. They estimate traffic will increase 1-1.5% each year and they must build the road before it gets bad.
CBS46 was told that the road will allow drivers to access businesses on Highway 78 without going on the heavily traveled roadway. They also refute claims that board members are benefiting from the project.
“Evermore CID, I am not exactly sure what type of interest they have with the townhomes and property up there, but I have heard that they are involved with those properties and this is benefiting mostly them,” added Keller.
The project is fully funded and already has a construction date, so for now homeowners like Hale feel helpless.
“It’s no respect for others people's property. If they do what they gonna do there will be headlights going through my back door,” Hale.
