TROUP CO., Ga (CBS46)-An important road leading to West Point Lake will be temporarily closed for the next two and a half weeks.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, West Dam Road will close to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic from March 9 to March 27.
The road closure will occur due to maintenance, the release stated.
"Many motorists use our West Point Dam Road for their daily commutes across the Chattahoochee River,” said David Barr, supervisory park ranger at West Point Project. “This closure may add to their travel time, and we want the public to be informed.”
Signs will be in place at each end of West Point Dam Road to notify the public of its closure.
The U.S. Highway 29 bridge crossing in West Point, Georgia, and the GA Highway 109 bridge crossing near LaGrange, Georgia can be used as alternate routes across the Chattahoochee River.
West Point Lake is a man-made reservoir impounded by the West Point Dam on the Chattahoochee River, authorized for flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, fish and wildlife development and general recreation.
Surrounded by deep forests and rolling fields extending 35 miles along the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama-Georgia state line, the lake has approximately 525 miles of shoreline and features a wide variety of recreation activities including fishing, camping and boating for public enjoyment.
To learn more about the West Point Lake Project, please click:https://go.usa.gov/xVwjF
