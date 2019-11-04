ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A road rage incident in southwest Atlanta ended in gunfire early Monday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot near Lucile Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. just before 3 p.m.
Police say a group of men in a pickup truck and a man on a moped got into a dispute for unknown reasons. The men in the truck allegedly got out and assaulted the moped rider.
That’s when police say the moped rider pulled out a gun and fired a round at the men, striking one of them. The moped rider then attempted to get away and the men in the pickup truck chased him, hitting another vehicle in the process.
The gunshot victim and other men in the pickup were taken to Grady “alert, conscious and breathing.”
Police are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.