ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --A woman who lives just steps from the scene of a bloody double shooting on Wednesday morning asked to remain anonymous, but shared her experience with CBS46 News.
“It happened so close… it makes you nervous,” she said.
Atlanta police said her neighbors, an engaged couple, had just arrived home when three men in a white four-door sedan opened fire on them.
“It’s upsetting because, I mean they literally just moved in last week,” the woman told CBS46.
Family members of the two victims, 30-year-old Roberto Juan Salas and 29-year-old Natalya Munoz, told CBS46 the couple just moved into their new home in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue in North West Atlanta last Monday.
Investigators believe the shooters opened fire on the couple because they were angry that they couldn’t drive past the couple as they parked their car. Salas was shot in the soldier and later released from the hospital. The man's fiancée remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition after being shot twice.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Atlanta police.
