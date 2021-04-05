Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting in a Buford parking lot on Monday.
Gwinnett police received an emergency call just after 1:30 p.m. from a man who told dispatchers that he shot someone in a parking lot near 3730 Buford Drive.
When officers arrived they said they found a man who had been shot at least one time by the original 911 caller. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The alleged shooter remained on the scene and met with officers.
No charges have been filed at this time.
