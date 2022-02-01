ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they believe fired gunshots into a car carrying a family of four, wounding a woman.
The shooting happened at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Northside Drive, a few blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Seconds after the shooting, the victims pulled into a Circle K gas station where a police cruiser happened to be in the parking lot.
Surveillance video shows the driver getting out of the car and telling the officers someone in another car had just fired shots into his family’s car, shattering windows and wounding his wife.
As officers tend to the wounded woman, the man points at a passing car that he identifies as the suspect car, and an officer takes off after it.
According to Atlanta police, officers caught up to the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
“Officers detained a male suspect driver who matched the description provided by the victim,” police said. “Officers in Zone 3 located a firearm that was believed to be in the suspect’s possession during the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between the suspect and victim while driving on the roadway.”
Police said there were child occupants present in both the victim’s and suspect’s vehicle during the time of incident, but they were not injured.
The suspect is currently in custody, police said, with charges pending.
CBS46 spoke with a store clerk at the Circle K who heard the gunshots and saw the aftermath. He said the husband of the victim – perhaps in an effort to calm down his two young sons – took the boys into the store.
“I ended up giving them snacks and juice,” said Jordan Flatt, the clerk. “I figured they were traumatized, driving in traffic and (someone) shooting through the window. I've got two little boys myself almost their age, so I was concerned about the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.