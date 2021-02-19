Police are looking for a white man driving a light blue Jaguar after he threatened a 16-year-old in a road rage incident caught on camera.
“He saw a child and literally chased after a child, that’s a little unsettling,” said Jason Neal, a witness to the event.
Roswell police said the teen had merged from the far left lane to the center lane on GA 400 when he noticed an irate white man in a light blue Jaguar start screaming profanities and throwing the middle finger up. Police said the driver followed the teen for miles, at times getting out of his car and punching the victim's back windshield.
The teen told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy he was shaken by the ordeal and couldn't believe what was happening. He said he called ahead the gym he was driving to so his trainer could meet him out front and help.
“I mean he did not have good intentions at all, if me and Mike hadn’t been here, I mean he got out in the middle of traffic, so if you’re willing to get out of the car, I mean that’s insane, that’s literally insane behavior,” said Neal.
Neal said the light blue Jaguar came back to the gym several times after initially driving away. Aggressive drivers are something Atlantans are used to, but Roswell police say road rage crimes are on the rise.
“There have been several road rage incidents in the last couple of months," said Roswell Police Public Information Officer Tim Lupo. "Time has shown that with these road rage incidents things can escalate very quickly and very seriously, even to fatalities.”
If you do get into a road rage situation, experts recommend:
- Lock your doors
- Never go to your house
- Call 911 if necessary
- Try to go to a place you know is safe.
