HALL Co, Ga (CBS46) -- The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say took out his anger on the road with a BB gun.
Investigators say that on May 15, 32-year-old Cody Marcus Myers shot the rear driver's side window of another car while driving on Highway 53.
They say it was a case of road rage.
The other driver was not hurt, but the damage to the car was more than $500.
Myers was charged with terroristic acts and criminal damage to property.
