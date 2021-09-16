CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a road rage incident began when a trucker opened fire and another driver returned fire, ending with a multi-vehicle crash and a suspect on the run.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Flint Trail in Jonesboro on Tuesday, September 14.
During the investigation, the victim told officers that she was cut off by a Penske truck prior to the shooting. She also added that the driver of the truck began shooting towards her and that's when she shot back at him. In a matter of seconds, the Penske truck crashed into the victim's vehicle sending her into the opposite lane of traffic and striking three other vehicles in the area.
The suspect then fled from the scene prior to police arriving. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries from the shooting, however, the accident resulted in several injuries.
Anyone with information on the identity of the Penske truck driver is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department or Crimestoppers.
