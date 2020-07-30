CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Old Dixie Road near Frontage Road near the I-75 overpass in Clayton County.
Police confirm a woman was killed in a road rage incident. Investigators are following up leads, but no arrests have been made. A police spokesperson could not confirm if the woman was the driver or a passenger in the car. The shooting apparently happened around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers cleared the incident around 8 p.m.
Stay with CBS46.com for updates.
