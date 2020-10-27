The road to the election took CBS46 to Gwinnett County where thousands have turned out for early voting.
“I just feel like if I vote then my voice can matter somehow,” Voter Gimile King said.
Twenty-five percent of voters in Gwinnett County are under the age of 30 and 15% are between the ages of 18-24 like Gala Meran.
“This is our first time so we’re just trying to get our vote in because all votes matter,” Meran said.
Age and diversity in this community could play a significant role in the outcome of the election in Georgia. After all, Black voters make up 27 percent of the voter base.
“Younger kids our age are voting and I just feel like I should join in and not be the only outcast, so that’s why I came out to vote,” King said.
Another key demographic are Hispanic voters. They are turning out in record numbers and make up about 10 percent of the base.
“I was kind of disappointed when I heard 10% when you said the Hispanic culture. I was expecting a little bit more, but we’ve got to work with what we got,” Voter Charlie Fuerte said.
“It’s probably that young people are thinking that maybe we can make a change and maybe we can bring out our older folks to come and believe in this and maybe they can come and help us out,” Voter Wendy Larios said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.