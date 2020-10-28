The road to the election took CBS46 an hour and a half south of Atlanta, to Fort Valley in Peach County.
The rural county is one of the nation's most reliable bellwethers for presidential contests.
Natasha Billingsley is a Peach county voter. "I think the vibe is going more toward the red area voting for Trump. Surprisingly, in talking with some of my coworkers in Peach County, they feel the same way that I feel," she explains.
The majority of people in Peach County voted for President Trump in 2016. Voter Bobby King sees that happening again. "You should have been here yesterday because this table was full of old-timer Fort Valley people and they say Trump wins by a landslide," he said.
Not everyone is on the Trump train. The community is diverse, with a 40% black voter base.
Kappus Ezell predicts the county will back Democratic Nominee Joe Biden. "There's really nothing going on here and we're trying to have something for our little town."
Lenic Banks agrees. "I think Biden is going to do what he's going to do because he's got Obama backing him and other people backing him, so I think he's going to do a good job."
