The road to the election took us out I-20 and into Newton County.
Our last stop on the road trip was the city of Covington where truck drivers could decide the future direction of our country.
“It’s an important job, yeah. You know. We ride around and do our thing,” Trucker Gerald Wynn said.
Gerald Wynn has been driving a big rig for 14-years and said the next president needs to do more when it comes to roads, bridges and truck stops.
“I feel like it’s Joe Biden and the reason I say that is because President Trump has always had the business sense and his thing has always been making money and he’s good at it, but Biden is more for the people,” Wynn said.
Wynn and other truckers support a proposed $15-million, 46-acre truck stop in the eastern part of the county at I-20 and GA Highway 11.
Tammy wood knows this town like the back of her hand and believes there’s only one man who can make appropriate infrastructure improvements.
“I’ve been here my whole life,” Wood said. “I have nothing negative to say about Joe Biden, but I think Donald Trump would be the man for that."
Newton County voted blue the last two election cycles, and no one knows which way they will turn this year.
