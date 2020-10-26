MARIETTA (CBS46) -- Cobb county might be a historically red county, but in recent years, the trend has been blue.
In 2016, then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton won the county by a few thousand votes. Two years later, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams cleaned up in Cobb county, beating now Governor Brian Kemp by some 30,000 votes.
Cobb County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Jacquelyn Bettadapur says it is a sign of the times. "Cobb County is changing. The demographics have changed and the other is it's being driven by the top with Donald Trump. This is a referendum on Donald Trump," she says.
After those election cycles, Cobb county republicans vowed to turn the county red again. At the GOP headquarters, volunteers are working the phones, encouraging people to vote. They've also knocked on more than a million doors.
Cobb County GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd says that's the level of enthusiasm it takes to win back the county. "Even Republicans who were so called never Trumpers in Georgia have all now come to the President’s side," he says.
How will the strategies on both sides impact voter opinions? Larry Young, a Cobb County voter, says he's voting for the candidates who will help him the most. "I’m looking at what has been done over the last four years for me and my business and it’s made it a lot easier on me and my business with the tax cuts," he says.
Erin Kehoe, another Cobb voter, says even with the blue wave over the last few elections, it is unlikely to stay that way. "I don’t know Gen Z and the younger people coming up a lot of people are swinging more towards blue. So you never know, but I’ve lived in Cobb County my whole life and I would be surprised to see it change."
