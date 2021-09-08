ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Heavy storms roared through the metro Wednesday morning. The storms caused dangerous flood waters and forced emergency rescues.
“I was just awakened by all the lightning and all the rain, I couldn’t sleep until about two or so…then I woke up at about five this morning and I just see all the firetrucks and see the helicopters coming,” said Marietta resident James Scherer.
Along Columns Drive in Marietta, the flood waters trapped a car in the middle of the road and forced it’s driver to leave it behind in pursuit of safety.
“How the heck did that happen,” said Scherer.
It’s just one of many vehicles in the area now waterlogged and in need of a tow.
“I didn’t think I was ever going to see this or at least not in this neighborhood, I didn’t think so,” he said.
Well it wasn’t the only neighborhood drowned in flood water Wednesday morning. In Roswell CBS46 NEWS found more of the same along Azalea dr; barricades, a stranded car, and flood waters.
“This is very different than Reno Nevada,” said a Roswell Jogger.
A big surprise for a jogger who told CBS46 NEWS he moved to Georgia 5 months ago.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, and you know for many many many miles I’ve run them out here, now I can’t,” said the Jogger.
The water swelled from the Chattahoochee and stretched as far as the eye could see.
“We got over done this time,” He said.
