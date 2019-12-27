ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- This year's number of Christmas holiday fatalities on Georgia's roadways is down significantly compared to 2018.
The 54-hour holiday travel period began Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and ended Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m. During that time, there were a total of 14 traffic deaths; last year there was a total of 26.
Statewide Georgia Troopers were responsible for investigating 2017 crashes, whereas the previous year troopers investigated 700.
Holiday travelers making their way to and fro on the roads also resulted in 5,333 citations, yet another decrease compared to the 9,978.
