Michael Chia is a California transplant whose Christmas like many won’t be the same this year.
“My family lives in California and we typically try to find time to spend with them, but my parents are older and we don’t want to take the risk,” said Michael.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against holiday travel as the pandemic rages on. For many though, flying or driving to see family at this time of year is too important.
“It’s the holiday season and I’ve been careful the past for few weeks,” said Samer Ghazi, originally from Tennessee.
“Miami, our families are still down there and we have to go check on them even though it is dangerous,” said a pair of ladies lining up at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Hartsfield Jackson airport didn’t look too different from last year with long lines. People also packed the interstates trying to make it to loved ones for Christmas.
“The roads are pretty packed, more than I think than a lot of people expect because we’re still in the middle of this pandemic,” said Joe Schulman District Communications Officer at Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
GDOT is warning those on the roadways this Christmas need to be vigilant as the weather deteriorates.
“Many of our counties are already in a winter advisory or one is coming, so we’ve started treating all the roads and state routes in Northwest Georgia and we’re going to continue treating those routes really until this event passes,” said Joe.
GDOT said the biggest dangers over the holidays will be black ice. Crews from South Georgia will be heading North to help keep roadways clear, meaning they'll be working over Christmas.
"We are so thankful of our crews working tirelessly to keep the roads safe," said Joe.
Whether travelling or not the Christmas spirit is still very much alive among Atlantans.
"Even though we're still in pandemic and cases are rising you don't hold a grudge against those people?," asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.
"I don't you know I understand it's a risk but hopefully they're also taking precautions," said Michael.
