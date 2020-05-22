ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A horn-honking, sign-waving caravan rode through the streets of southwest Atlanta to celebrate fifth graders moving onto middle school from L.P. Miles Elementary School.
Teachers, faculty and staff each took time out of their day to join the caravan as it rode past the home of every soon-to-be sixth grader.
Take a look at photos of the caravan below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.