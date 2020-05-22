ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A horn-honking, sign-waving caravan rode through the streets of southwest Atlanta to celebrate fifth graders moving onto middle school from L.P. Miles Elementary School.

Teachers, faculty and staff each took time out of their day to join the caravan as it rode past the home of every soon-to-be sixth grader.

Take a look at photos of the caravan below.

Caravan honors L.P. Miles Elementary 5th graders

