LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – In a matter of seconds, two suspects stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from a Gwinnett County jewelry store.
The robbery happened on April 15 at Crescent Jewelers on 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The two men posed as customers and when they approached the jewelry clerk, one of the suspects began smashing the display case with a hammer.
The other suspect then began grabbing trays of jewelry and stuffing them into a bag.
According to police, the suspects ran the scene and were last seen in a black Mitsubishi SUV.
If you have any information about the two suspects please contact GCPD at (770) 513-5300.
