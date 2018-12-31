Norcross, GA (CBS46) A robbery suspect is dead after police found his vehicle submerged in a retention pond following a chase.
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Gwinnett County Police Department says an officer witnessed a vehicle leaving a parking lot at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Pavilion Place.
The driver, later identified as 18 year-old Jaylen Purge of Duluth, eventually left the roadway and crashed through a wooded area before becoming submerged in a retention pond nearby.
Emergency personnel was able to remove Purge from the vehicle and he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Purge is accused of robbing the Italian Pie restaurant on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
