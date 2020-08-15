ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside a local nightclub overnight. A security guard at Kiss Ultra Lounge shot a suspect accused of robbing a man according to officers. That suspect is listed in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.
A second man was shot as well, but the original robbery victim apparently left the scene. Investigators want to question him. Until then, they are searching through surveillance video to figure out what happened.
The Kiss Ultra Lounge is located on Whitehall Street S.W. in Atlanta. The shooting call came in around 1 a.m. The investigation continues. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
