FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Convicted spa shooter Robert Aaron Long appeared in Fulton County Court for the first time Monday.
Monday's appearance was listed in court documents as his arraignment, however, the proceeding was short and only consisted of about a dozen questions from the judge to the attorneys in the case.
Long was in the courtroom and did speak when asked a brief question by the judge.
Last month, Long pleaded guilty for the murders of four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County. He entered guilty pleas for all 23 counts in the indictment and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
He is now in Fulton County where he faces 19 felony charges, including four counts of murder and four counts of felony murder.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to seek the death penalty. She is expected to speak with the media later Monday.
Long will officially be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.
