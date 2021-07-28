FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Robert Aaron Long, the man now convicted of killing multiple people in a shooting spree earlier this year, has been transferred to Fulton County.
Earlier this week, Long pleaded guilty for the murders of four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County. He entered guilty pleas for all 23 counts in the indictment and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
But that's not the end of his legal proceedings. He is now in Fulton County where he faces 19 felony charges, including four counts of murder and four counts of felony murder.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to seek the death penalty. His first court appearance in Fulton County is set for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.
