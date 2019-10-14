DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen will not have to spend the rest of his life behind bars, but he now faces up to 35 years in prison.
Olsen shot and killed 26-year-old Anthony Hill in 2015. Hill, an Air Force veteran, was naked, unarmed and struggling with mental illness when Olsen shot him to death while responding to a call.
While Olsen was found not guilty on both felony murder counts, he was convicted of four other felonies; aggravated assault, two counts of violation of oath by a public officer and making a false statement.
Olsen’s wife had to be escorted out of the courtroom after bursting into tears.
“We stick by the fact that we charged felony murder in this case,” said Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.
Boston said she’s pleased Olsen was convicted of some of the charges.
“We are grateful that they found accountability for the death of Anthony Hill in this case and we look forward to sentencing so we can have justice.”
“It was murder. I feel like it was murder,” said one juror who wanted to remain anonymous.
The juror said five of the 12 wanted Olsen convicted of murder, while some others thought he should have been acquitted. He said arguments were often split down racial lines. Both sides compromised and reached an agreement Monday afternoon.
“I didn’t want it to go to a mistrial where another jury gets selected because at that point in time, I don’t know who the next jury may be,” he explained. “It may be a brother on there. It may not be a brother on there. But at the same time, I had to make sure that I was on there.”
Anthony Hill’s mother told reporters that she felt bad for Robert Olsen’s wife. She felt compassion for her but still wants justice for her son.
Olsen will be sentenced on November 1st. While out on bond, he’ll be required to wear an ankle monitor and adhere to a curfew.
