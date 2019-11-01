DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A former DeKalb County Police officer convicted of aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of a naked, unarmed veteran at an apartment complex in 2015 will be sentenced Friday.
Robert Olsen was found not guilty of murder in the shooting death of Anthony Hill on October 14 but was convicted of four other felonies, including aggravated assault, two counts of two counts of violation of oath by a public officer and making a false statement.
Olsen shot and killed 26-year-old Anthony Hill in 2015. Hill, an Air Force veteran, was naked, unarmed and struggling with mental illness when Olsen shot him to death while responding to a call at Hill's Chamblee apartment complex.
Olsen’s wife had to be escorted out of the courtroom after bursting into tears once the verdict was read.
“We stick by the fact that we charged felony murder in this case,” said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, shortly after the proceedings.
Boston said she’s pleased Olsen was convicted of some of the charges.
“We are grateful that they found accountability for the death of Anthony Hill in this case and we look forward to sentencing so we can have justice.”
Olsen will be sentenced at 11:30 a.m. He's facing up to 35 years in prison.
