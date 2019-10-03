DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Robert Olsen, the former DeKalb County Police officer accused of fatally shooting a naked, unarmed veteran in 2015 will not take the stand in his own defense.
The development came Thursday morning. CBS46's Ashley Thompson reports that the defense did not call any witnesses on Thursday and has rested its case.
Robert Olsen will not testify @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 3, 2019
The defense calls no witnesses. The defense rests its case @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 3, 2019
Closing arguments to begin at 1pm @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 3, 2019
In 2015, Olsen responded to a suspicious person call at an apartment complex.
Investigators said it turned violent when officers encountered Hill.
According to them, Hill charged at officers despite being ordered to stop and as a result Officer Olsen fired his weapon twice, striking Hill.
Hill's family has said the shooting wasn't justified and that Hill was suffering from a mental health episode.
On Tuesday, the jury saw a newly-public video of the scene where Hill was shot to death. In the video, Hill’s lifeless, bloody body can be seen laying on the pavement at his Chamblee apartment complex.
Araceli Vega got emotional as the video she recorded played for the jury. Vega said she shot the video from her apartment window right after she said she witnessed Hill fall to the ground.
The defense pointed out that Vega’s video doesn’t tell the whole story.
“So you can’t tell the jury how far the young man and the officer were when the shots were fired?” a defense attorney asked. “Because you weren’t looking outside at that moment.”
“I didn’t see when he was shot,” Vega answered.
Closing arguments begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.