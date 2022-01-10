CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 47-year-old man from Roberta was killed by a deputy on Jan. 9 in Crawford County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The preliminary investigation indicates a Crawford County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. for a traffic violation.
The driver, later identified as Denrick Stallings, refused to stop and that led to a chase, which lasted several miles until Stallings crashed the car.
Stallings then tried to run away and the deputy chased him. At some point, the deputy deployed is Taser, which caused Stallings to fall to the ground.
When the deputy attempted to hancuff Stallings, a fight started and there was a stuggle for the deputy's gun. During the struggle, the deputy fired his gun. Stallings was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The GBI will turn over its findings at the conclusion of the investigation to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.
